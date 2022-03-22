Business Break
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 13 individuals, saves 1-year-old in traffic stop arrest

arrest(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a number of traffic stops last week resulting in big numbers in the county, and also saving a toddler.

During the March 15-19 traffic stops, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 13 individuals, cleared nine felony warrants, seized 81 grams of marijuana and one firearm, and wrote 10 other traffic citations.

However, one particular traffic stop stood out among the rest.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the driver, whose name will be omitted at this time in order to protect the identity of the minor child, had outstanding warrants for arrest for violation of probation.

While being taken into custody, the individual was insisting that they needed to go pick up their child from a friend. Further investigation led deputies to find that a 1-year-old child was left home alone.

Upon entering the residence, deputies also noticed that it was extremely warm inside and the child was discovered in a bedroom with a baby gate blocking the door. In front of the baby gate was a space heater that was turned on, as well as the kitchen stove.

The individual was subsequently charged with first degree cruelty to children.

Department of Family and Child Services was contacted. There is no other update on the child.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

