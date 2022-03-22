Muscogee County School District appoints new principals for two schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District approved two new principals for two elementary schools in the Fountain City.

At a school board meeting on Monday night, the district voted and approved two new principals.

Meredith Adams will serve as principal of Dorothy Heights Elementary School.

Antron Murray will serve as the next principal of Double Churches Elementary School.

Congratulations from WTVM News Leader 9!

