New retail developments, including Target, set to come to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A plan to build a multi-use complex in downtown Auburn is moving ahead.

The plan would include retail, housing, and more.

Target is coming downtown; the construction has started and the Auburn residents said can’t wait for it to be completed.

With Auburn growing, the desire for more retail stores nearby is needed, as well as, housing for students coming to Auburn University.

This four-story building will have a retail store on the bottom level and residential suites on the second through fourth floors.

Auburn student, O’Brien Mack, said a Target store would be convenient for when he gets out of class to walk over and grab items he needs.

“They have a lot of cool stuff in there honestly, like you said I go in there for one thing I be roaming around and see something else I like so I go ahead and get that too,” said Mack

George Godsy, another student, said with the population growing in Auburn it will be nice to have more options for student living.

“I think having those apartments will help with the housing issue and allow more students to live closer to campus which is better for them, so I am excited there is going to be more housing for students,” said Godsy.

Eva McDonough said with apartments and a retail store will give more students a convenient place to shop and live being closer to campus.

“It will be awesome; I think Target is the best store ever you can get anything there. So, it’s like perfect. I feel like there is a lot of students who need housing and there’s not enough housing on campus,” explained McDonough.

The plan is to have everything completed by the Spring of 2023.

