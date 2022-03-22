No active COVID cases reported in Harris County School District
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District released encouraging news in the fight against COVID-19.
According to new data released Tuesday, there are no active coronavirus cases in the system. The school district also says no students or employees were close contacts.
More than 5,500 students attend school in the district and it employs nearly 800 people.
