Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

No active COVID cases reported in Harris County School District

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District released encouraging news in the fight against COVID-19.

According to new data released Tuesday, there are no active coronavirus cases in the system. The school district also says no students or employees were close contacts.

More than 5,500 students attend school in the district and it employs nearly 800 people.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Spencer has pleaded guilty in the case of the murder of a Columbus aspiring rapper in...
Suspect pleads guilty in 2018 murder of Columbus aspiring rapper
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Rd. in Columbus
Police investigating after woman shot near Benning Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Coronavirus cases remain low in the Auburn City School District.
Fewer than 5 COVID cases reported in Auburn City Schools
Just two months ago, East Alabama Health recorded its all-time high of 100 patients with...
EAMC sees lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since March 2020
New study suggests worse allergy seasons to come due to climate change
New study suggests worse allergy seasons to come due to climate change
Opelika doctor develops new procedure for diabetic patients