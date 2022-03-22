Business Break
Red Cross assisting families displaced from Edgechester Ave. fire explosion in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has been following two house fires that broke out last night on Edgechester Avenue in Columbus.

Fire officials said the fires started just before 7:00 p.m.

The extreme heat caused a pressurized tank to explode inside the first home that caught on fire, then immediately spread to the house next door.

This incident left two families, seven people in total, displaced from their homes.

We talked with the Red Cross of Georgia Executive Director Adelaide Kirk to find out how the nonprofit is working to get the families back on their feet.

She said, “We provided them with immediate financial assistance, so that’s to make sure they had somewhere to go overnight, clothes, and feed their families. In the coming days, our caseworkers will work with these families to figure out their next steps of recovery. What are the resources available to them that they have? We can connect them within the community.”

If you would like to help these two families, you can donate to the American Red Cross and designate it ‘Home Fire Relief’.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

