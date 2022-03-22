RUN THE RACE: Former TV News Anchor Helping to Bring Hope to Ukraine and America

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WTVM) - With millions of people forced out of their homes in Ukraine or escaping the country, during the attacks by Russia, a leader with a faith-based profit in the U.S. is helping get the word out about how you can help.

On the latest episode of our “Run The Race” podcast, we get a unique perspective from Ethan Forhetz, the national spokesperson and VP of Public Engagement for Convoy of Hope.

He and his wife, both longtime TV news anchors, left their successful 20+ year careers to pursue ministry-based jobs. He says the Lord worked it out, but it was a big step of faith.

One year into their new jobs, there’s this international crisis in Ukraine and Europe. Forhetz talks on the pod about what Convoy of Hope does around America and the world, the same things they’re doing now with teams on the ground in Ukraine, Poland, trying to quickly get supplies needed to the refugees and hurting - faith in action.

Forhetz tells us, meeting tangible needs is also giving hope, telling a story too about how a cheese sandwich helped save the life of a woman who was going to commit suicide in the midst of Hurricane Harvey.

Meantime, Ukrainians are feeling very hopeless too, some refugees with what he calls the “1,000 yard stare.” What can Americans, churches, you do to help Ukraine? He gives some ways, even if you cannot donate money.

Forhetz and his wife Sara, who also transitions from on-air TV news to Convoy of Hope, have an upcoming trip to Israel - back open for tourists – to, they say, have the stories of the Bible come to life. COVID has been impacting ministries and travel, but it’s improving, and the Forhetzs are able to go spread the Gospel, which they also did in more subtle ways in TV news.

You can listen to any of the 102 episodes of the “Run The Race” podcast, focused on fitness and faith, at www.wtvm.com/podcast/.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.