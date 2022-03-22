Business Break
Strong Storms Expected Overnight & Early Wednesday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re still tracking the line of rain and storms to our west that will be moving into our area tonight. The main concern would be some embedded areas of gusty or damaging winds, but the tornado risk is not zero, even though it’s very low. We’ll be in the weather office watching things closely, and we encourage you to have a way to get watches and get warnings overnight - something that can wake you up should severe weather threaten. The main timeline will be around midnight to 9 AM ET, so we believe most spots will be drying out as we head into Wednesday afternoon and evening. The dry conditions will stick around through the end of the week and the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and the overnight lows will be back in the 30s and 40s, making for some chilly mornings along the way. We’ll continue the nice and dry weather into next week with a slow increase in rain chances by the middle and end of next week with temperatures climbing back into the lower 80s.

