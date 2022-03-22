Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two gang members on multiple theft warrants.

On Tuesday, March 22, at approximately 10:15 a.m., the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force and the Department of Community Supervision executed felony arrest warrants for Demeatruis Jerrell Jackson and Reginald Fletcher at 1024 Veterans Parkway.

Jackson, also known as Turtle, and Fletcher are both validated gang members.

Jackson had 35 arrest warrants issued by the Columbus Police Department for the following:

12 counts of aggravated assault

8 counts of firearm during commission of a crime

2 counts of hijacking motor vehicle

2 counts of theft by receiving stolen property

2 counts possession of firearm by juvenile

No license to carry a weapon

Theft by taking motor vehicle

Fleeing/attempt to elude law enforcement officer

2 counts of criminal damage to property, 2nd degree

2 counts of reckless driving

No state driver’s license

Duty upon striking a fixture

Reginald Fletcher had three arrest warrants issued by the Columbus Police Department for robbery, possession of firearm during commission of crime, and theft by taking motor vehicle. Fletcher also had one failure to appear warrant issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for obstruction.

Incident to arrest, Jackson and Fletcher were subsequently charged by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force with the following:

Obstruction

3 counts of possession of firearm during commission of a crime

3 counts of possession of firearm by minor

Theft by Receiving Stolen Firearm

Possession of marijuana, misdemeanor

Contributing to delinquency of minor

Jackson and Fletcher were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

