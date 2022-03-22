Warm winds today; Watch for strong to severe storms overnight and in the morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong storm system moving into Louisiana, Mississippi and west Alabama today will crank up the winds locally. Gusts up to around 30 mph are expected by late afternoon and this evening even before the rain arrives.

It will be partly sunny today and dry during the day with highs near 80. Clouds thicken by evening with an rain and storms moving in from the west.

There could be isolated shower or storm in east Alabama before midnight. However, the main time to watch for potentially severe weather will be from 2 AM to 12 PM ET Wednesday. The threat comes with a line, or maybe a broken of line storms.

While we aren’t expecting an outbreak of severe storms like our neighbors to the west, we can’t count on the storms to weaken entirely. It appears there will be a little more fuel for strong storms in east Alabama and our counties in Georgia closer to Highway 82. It’s in those areas we have a slightly higher risk of a tornado, damaging winds and even some hail. Still, everyone needs to be on alert for sporadic strong winds and a low tornado risk, but one that is not completely zero.

One of the limiting factors that may limit some of the storms is the fact that these are coming through late at night and in the morning outside of peak daytime heating. While it quiets down by midday Wednesday, a chance of lingering showers continues as does the breeze. We dry out and cool down the rest of the week and through the weekend.

