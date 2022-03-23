Body of 12-year-old boy found in Lake Eufaula
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula Police Department recovered a young boy’s body from Lake Eufaula this evening.
Authorities were responding to reports of a school book bag floating in the water near Barbour Creek Boat Ramp dock at approximately 5:24 p.m.
An extensive search and rescue operation was done, both on the water and the land surrounding the lake.
The 12-year-old’s body was discovered about two hours later.
He has been pronounced dead by Coroner Chip Chapman.
This is a developing story.
