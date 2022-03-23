Business Break
Brookstone breaks ground on new athletic complex

By Caroline Grace
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brookstone School broke ground today on a brand new athletic facility to replace their current one. The new facility will include a natural turf field, an eight lane track, LED lighting and a stadium plaza.

Other improved features will include home and away grandstands, an updated press box, concessions stands and enhanced “cougar” cafe.

“It’s a commitment that our athletics are important here and that everything we do, we do it right,” says athletic director Rance Gillespie.

Brookstone says the construction will be done in time for its varsity football home opener in September.

