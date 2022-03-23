Brookstone breaks ground on new athletic complex

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brookstone School broke ground today on a brand new athletic facility to replace their current one. The new facility will include a natural turf field, an eight lane track, LED lighting and a stadium plaza.

Other improved features will include home and away grandstands, an updated press box, concessions stands and enhanced “cougar” cafe.

“It’s a commitment that our athletics are important here and that everything we do, we do it right,” says athletic director Rance Gillespie.

Breaking ground for the new athletic complex at @BrkstoneCougars! Details tonight on @wtvmsports. pic.twitter.com/2hnSz0kgNk — Caroline Grace (@1carolinegrace) March 22, 2022

Brookstone says the construction will be done in time for its varsity football home opener in September.

