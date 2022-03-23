Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CHIME IN: National Puppy Day; Send us pictures of your pups!

CHIME IN: National Puppy Day; Send us pictures of your pups!
CHIME IN: National Puppy Day; Send us pictures of your pups!(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - To all of the puppy parents in the world, this day is for you... and your fur babies!

Today is National Puppy Day - let’s be honest, we don’t need an excuse to look at cute baby dogs. Click the link below to send in pictures of your puppies! We are so excited to get “googly-eyed” over them.

May this day give you lots of licks from our furry little friends!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Ladonia Elementary School parapro arrested on child abuse charge
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Likimbria Boyton is facing charges after police say she admitted to smoking marijuana in the...
Police: Opelika woman arrested after admitting to smoking weed in front of children
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Opelika police searching for theft suspect
Opelika police searching for burglary, theft suspect
The retailer will open Macy’s Backstage, a store-within-a-store format, at its Peachtree Mall...
Macy’s to add off-price concept, Backstage, at Peachtree Mall store
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Mo Brooks responds to loss of Trump endorsement
Wednesday's Weather on the Go