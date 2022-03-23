CHIME IN: National Puppy Day; Send us pictures of your pups!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - To all of the puppy parents in the world, this day is for you... and your fur babies!

Today is National Puppy Day - let’s be honest, we don’t need an excuse to look at cute baby dogs. Click the link below to send in pictures of your puppies! We are so excited to get “googly-eyed” over them.

May this day give you lots of licks from our furry little friends!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.