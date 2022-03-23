Business Break
City council provides update on Columbus crime initiative

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga (WTVM) - The police department and the sheriff’s office aren’t the only ones trying to make our city safer.

The crime-fighting initiative known as ‘Cure Violence’ gave an update at the Columbus City Council meeting last night.

A program representative said after the assessment done in 2021, ‘Cure Violence’ will be coming under the Muscogee County Health Department, during the beginning stages.

With Dr. Asante Hilts being the program manager, he communicated the program will be focusing on the 31903 area of South Columbus.

The funding needed for salaries, other expenses and mental health services will be made available through the program.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

