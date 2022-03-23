City of Smiths Station to honor women with free luncheon

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station and Disabled American Veterans Life Chapter 66 want to honor women with a luncheon.

On Friday, March 25, the city and Disabled American Veterans Life Chapter 66 are hosting a free luncheon to commemorate Women’s History Month - while honoring women who serve our country.

The luncheon will take place on Friday at the Smiths Station Government Center - located at 2336 Panther Parkway - from 12 - 2 p.m. EST.

Awards will be given, along with door prizes and a cash drawing.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.