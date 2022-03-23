Columbus City Council continues celebration of Spencer’s boys basketball

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The celebrations kept rolling in tonight for the Spencer High School boys basketball team.

Tonight they were honored at the Columbus City Council meeting.

The room was filled with fans, friends and alumni as the Spencer High Boys Varsity Team came up to be congratulated.

The council granted that from now going forward March 22 will be called ‘Ride-the-Wave Day’ in honor of the Spencer Greenwave.

“This team is the real deal, they’re smart you heard Councilor Huff reading they’re talented and they’ve got skills. They’re the truth.” expressed Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley.

Hugley announced that there will also be four signs going up to recognize the state champs.

One will go up near the round-a-bout at the school. The other will go on Ft. Benning Road and the next two on Victory Drive.

