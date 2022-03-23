Columbus State University holds grand opening for servant leadership center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University held a grand opening today for the William B. Turner Center for Servant Leadership.

One of the programs delivered by the center is an annual stipend and leadership development opportunities for students throughout their entire undergraduate career.

The center was named in honor of William B. Turner following a one million dollar donation gift from The Coca-Cola Foundation.

The renaming and rededication also honored Turner for bringing the philosophy of servant leadership to the CSU campus and the Columbus community.

Director Cortney Wilson expressed, ‘’But for our students having a space where they can come in study where they can get together with different groups that they have on campus and that also that they feel comfortable enough to come and visit my staff and I and be in that space with us is so important because again we’re building a family and for a lot of us who have graduated from the program or have graduated from Columbus state getting to be a part of that family is what we constantly come back to.’'

The center will also help students facing food insecurities by providing them with a food pantry. This will take the stress of worrying about their next meal.

