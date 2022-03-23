Business Break
Columbus Trade Center to host 'Cookies with the Easter Bunny'(Columbus Convention and Trade Center)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Mar. 23, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Easter Bunny is coming to the Fountain City and bringing lots of fun and cookies, of course.

Hop on over for ‘Cookies with the Easter Bunny’ on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Columbus Trade Center.

Families can enjoy cookie decorating, face painting, crafts and even pet real bunnies.

The event is free for adults and $15 for children.

For more information or to purchase your ticket(s), click here.

