Cooler Temperatures & Drier Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms are long gone tonight, and we will stay dry for a large part of our extended forecast - most likely until at least the middle of next week. Temperatures will start to come down a bit with 40s and 50s early in Thursday morning (with 50s to our south where the clouds will be hanging on). Look for lows in the 30s and 40s for Friday through Monday mornings with the coolest morning ahead being Sunday. Some patchy frost is not out of the question during this time in the normally colder spots. It’s too early to tell if this will be our last brush with any frost, but we will keep a close eye on it for you! Highs for Thursday through Sunday will stay in the mid and upper 60s, with some lower 70s in the warm spots. Early next week will feature a big warm-up with mid and upper 70s returning by Monday, and low to mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. The next storm system that catches our attention should move in on Thursday of next week. We will keep you posted on any severe potential as we get closer!

