CSU to waive ACT, SAT requirement for some students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University has announced a temporary change to its admission process.

The college is adopting “test-free” admissions requirements for the upcoming summer and fall semesters.

Freshman students applying for these semesters will not be required to submit ACT or SAT scores - as long they have a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher (based on their Required High School Curriculum as calculated by CSU).

Students without a 3.0 GPA are eligible to apply; however, they will have to submit ACT or SAT scores.

Individuals who have previously applied for the Summer or Fall 2022 semesters will be re-evaluated to the new criteria, according to CSU.

“We are committed to providing all our future CSU Cougars a ‘creative to the core’ academic experience,” said Sallie McMullin, associate vice president for enrollment management. “With this move, we look forward to helping more graduating high school seniors with their transition to a successful and rewarding college experience.”

University officials say this change is part of its mission to expedite the undergraduate admissions process and help make college admission accessible.

First-year students will still be subjected to all other admission requirements.

