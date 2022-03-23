Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CSU to waive ACT, SAT requirement for some students

Columbus State University has announced a temporary change to its admission process.
Columbus State University has announced a temporary change to its admission process.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University has announced a temporary change to its admission process.

The college is adopting “test-free” admissions requirements for the upcoming summer and fall semesters.

Freshman students applying for these semesters will not be required to submit ACT or SAT scores - as long they have a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher (based on their Required High School Curriculum as calculated by CSU).

Students without a 3.0 GPA are eligible to apply; however, they will have to submit ACT or SAT scores.

Individuals who have previously applied for the Summer or Fall 2022 semesters will be re-evaluated to the new criteria, according to CSU.

“We are committed to providing all our future CSU Cougars a ‘creative to the core’ academic experience,” said Sallie McMullin, associate vice president for enrollment management. “With this move, we look forward to helping more graduating high school seniors with their transition to a successful and rewarding college experience.”

University officials say this change is part of its mission to expedite the undergraduate admissions process and help make college admission accessible.

First-year students will still be subjected to all other admission requirements.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Ladonia Elementary School parapro arrested on child abuse charge
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Likimbria Boyton is facing charges after police say she admitted to smoking marijuana in the...
Police: Opelika woman arrested after admitting to smoking weed in front of children
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

WTVM News Leader 9 at 5am
Healthy Sumter and Flint River Fresh have partnered again to distribute meals to people in...
Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh distribute meals to more than 100 people in Americus
LaGrange police are investigating after shots were fired Tuesday on Eleanor Street.
Police investigating after shots fired into LaGrange home
Body of 12-year-old boy found in Lake Eufaula
Body of 12-year-old boy found in Lake Eufaula