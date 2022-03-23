DAY 3: Opening statements in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today begins day 3 of trial coverage of the 2018 murder involving aspiring rapper Branden Denson. Opening statements have began for the court.

Below will be a stream of live tweets from the court room:

[11:07 a.m.]

We’re back from break. The victim’s mother, Marcia Denson is the first to take the witness stand. pic.twitter.com/sr2wal7IJ9 — Ahniaelyah Spraggs (@SpraggsTV) March 23, 2022

[10:41 a.m.]

The judge has allowed jurors to take a break after opening statements.

[10:28 a.m.]

The final defense attorney up for opening statements is Stacey Jackson, representing Tommie Mullins. Jackson says evidence will show there was no search warrant of his client’s home and the suspect who took a plea deal had motive to lie. pic.twitter.com/PocyCIbSWg — Ahniaelyah Spraggs (@SpraggsTV) March 23, 2022

[10:13 a.m.]

We now have William Kendrick representing Tyree Smith. Kendrick says evidence will show Smith’s DNA was not found at the scene & phone records indicate his client was not anywhere near the crime scene. pic.twitter.com/Qfhie5QTZL — Ahniaelyah Spraggs (@SpraggsTV) March 23, 2022

[9:52 a.m.]

Terry says phone records indicate Mullins texted the victim 14 minutes “on my way” before the victim was killed. However, Terry says Mullins never showed up. Instead, Terry says Dover Coppins, Jonathan Swift, Tyree Smith and Eric Spencer showed up. — Ahniaelyah Spraggs (@SpraggsTV) March 23, 2022

[9:48 a.m.]

Terry claims the four suspects mentioned in my previous tweet showed up in a rented Hyundai Elantra. Investigators determined that vehicle was rented by the mother of Spencer’s child. — Ahniaelyah Spraggs (@SpraggsTV) March 23, 2022

