Gusty Winds Throughout the Day

Sunset over Lanett, AL
Sunset over Lanett, AL(Josh Brown)
By Anna Sims
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many of us are dealing with heavy rainfall and gusty winds this morning along with a few pockets of frequent lightning. The rain should move out by the later morning hours, and once it does we will see little peeks of sunshine into the afternoon and evening ahead of sunset. However, we will keep gusty winds around throughout the evening behind the frontal system that brought us all of the rain this morning.

Heading into the rest of the week, things will settle down significantly as high pressure takes control of the forecast. Sunshine with just a few stray clouds will be the story as we end the work week with highs in the upper-60s which is where we will stay throughout the weekend with abundant sunshine. Morning lows will be cooler again in the 40s most days even as we head into the next week. We are going to be in a pretty dry stretch of weather through midweek before we mention a low-end rain coverage on Wednesday ahead of our next frontal system.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

