Harris County Schools on two-hour delay for Wednesday, Mar. 23

(Phil Anderson)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is delaying the start of school by two hours due to Wednesday morning’s possible severe weather.

District officials say all schools will start two hours later than their regularly scheduled times. All bus pickups will also be delayed by two hours.

“The combination of predicted high winds and rain in the darkness of early hours make conditions hazardous for buses and therefore unsafe for them to be on the road transporting our most precious commodity…our students,” said Justin Finney, assistant superintendent of business services and technology.

The two-hour delay also applies to all district staff.

“Daylight will allow us to confirm there are no safety concerns,” Finney added. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and we continue to ask that everyone stay alert and stay safe.”

The district says, as of now, all after-school activities are expected to continue as originally planned.

