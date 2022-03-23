Business Break
Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh distribute meals to more than 100 people in Americus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Healthy Sumter and Flint River Fresh have partnered again to distribute meals to people in Americus.

Tuesday morning, the organizations provided 51 food bags to residents of Waitsman Drive, East Furlow Street, Harris Street, and Fairfield Avenue.

This is part of Phoebe Sumter’s initiative to address food in food insecurity in Americus, Sumter County, and neighboring counties. Officials say more than 1,700 individuals have received food bags in Sumter County since last year.

A total of 108 people were served.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

