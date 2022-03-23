Business Break
Advertisement

LaGrange Police Dept. searching for missing teen, last seen near Juniper St.

LaGrange Police Dept. searching for missing teen, last seen near Juniper St.
LaGrange Police Dept. searching for missing teen, last seen near Juniper St.(Source: LaGrange Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Asael O. Maldonado-Carillo was last seen on March 20 in the area of Juniper Street.

Maldonado-Carillo is 5-feet tall and approximately 130 pounds.

If you have information on his possible whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Perez at 706-883-2636.

