LaGrange Police Dept. searching for missing teen, last seen near Juniper St.
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
15-year-old Asael O. Maldonado-Carillo was last seen on March 20 in the area of Juniper Street.
Maldonado-Carillo is 5-feet tall and approximately 130 pounds.
If you have information on his possible whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Perez at 706-883-2636.
