LaGrange Youth Council to host “Fun Run” Fundraiser in honor of late community member

A community staple – that's what the Calumet Park community in LaGrange calls the late 78-year-old Pat Underwood who was killed by a stray bullet at her business Pat's Corner Store in February of 2020.

She was a friend and mentor to many in the community.

Lanona Jones – Calumet Park and Neighborhood Association

“Especially the youth, the children would go there after school to get their snacks,” said Calumet Park and Neighborhood Association Secretary and Treasure Lanona Jones. “And if an individual didn’t have enough money for their purchase, she would allow them to pay on payday.”

Now the association along with the LaGrange Youth Council have partnered to honor Underwood with a community garden.

“It will have vegetables, fruit,” said LaGrange Youth Council member Devin Dents.

Dents is spearheading a Fundraiser to help. He says being a resident of the Calumet Park neighborhood inspired him to help.

“Since I live in that community, I feel obligated to help my people and to honor someone who was a great person,” said Dents.

The “I Sweat Green Fun Run Benefit” will be held April 9th in the Front of Lagrange High school. The Calumet Park Association and the Youth Council hope they can get the community out to raise money for Pat’s Garden.

“The money will help create the garden, they haven’t broken ground yet, but to mu knowledge they are very close,” said LaGrange Youth Council Advisor Adam Speas.

The community is happy to have programs that help students like Dents learn leadership skills that help youth influence their communities. Noting that Devin is making an impact on the community.

“We’re so very proud of Devin and what he represents and that he is in our community, and he’s gonna do great things,” said Jones.

“He’s very active in his community and he’s very passionate,” said Speas.

Dents told News Leader 9 he hopes Pat’s Community Garden will help spread positivity throughout LaGrange.

“I’m trying to convey the feeling of love and compassion to other people so that people can convey that same feeling to others in that community,” said Dents.

For more information on The LaGrange Youth Council's Fun Run you can visit their Facebook Page.

