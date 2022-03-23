Macy’s to add off-price concept, Backstage, at Peachtree Mall store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Macy’s is expanding its off-price concept across the country and one of those new locations will be in Columbus.

The retailer will open Macy’s Backstage, a store-within-a-store format, at its Peachtree Mall location.

The Backstage brand competes with other off-price retailers like Burlington and TJ Maxx.

According to its website, shoppers can expect savings on apparel for men, women, and children, as well as beauty, housewares, and snack items.

Note: This photo was taken before the mall opened for business. (Source: Leo Hall / WTVM)

“Macy’s Backstage inspires customers to express their personal style through its offerings of quality merchandise and brands at great prices, which is why we look forward to bringing Macy’s Backstage into more of our local communities,” Michael Hersh, Macy’s vice president of off-price said in a release. “We are especially excited to bring Backstage to our downtown stores in Chicago and New York City as the brand expands nationwide.”

Macy’s plans to add a total of 37 new Backstage locations in the United States over the next few months. Company officials say the Peachtree Mall location will open on April 23.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.