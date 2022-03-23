Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Macy’s to add off-price concept, Backstage, at Peachtree Mall store

The retailer will open Macy’s Backstage, a store-within-a-store format, at its Peachtree Mall...
The retailer will open Macy’s Backstage, a store-within-a-store format, at its Peachtree Mall location.(Source: Macy's)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Macy’s is expanding its off-price concept across the country and one of those new locations will be in Columbus.

The retailer will open Macy’s Backstage, a store-within-a-store format, at its Peachtree Mall location.

The Backstage brand competes with other off-price retailers like Burlington and TJ Maxx.

According to its website, shoppers can expect savings on apparel for men, women, and children, as well as beauty, housewares, and snack items.

Note: This photo was taken before the mall opened for business.
Note: This photo was taken before the mall opened for business.(Source: Leo Hall / WTVM)

“Macy’s Backstage inspires customers to express their personal style through its offerings of quality merchandise and brands at great prices, which is why we look forward to bringing Macy’s Backstage into more of our local communities,” Michael Hersh, Macy’s vice president of off-price said in a release. “We are especially excited to bring Backstage to our downtown stores in Chicago and New York City as the brand expands nationwide.”

Macy’s plans to add a total of 37 new Backstage locations in the United States over the next few months. Company officials say the Peachtree Mall location will open on April 23.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Ladonia Elementary School parapro arrested on child abuse charge
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Likimbria Boyton is facing charges after police say she admitted to smoking marijuana in the...
Police: Opelika woman arrested after admitting to smoking weed in front of children
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Opelika police searching for theft suspect
Opelika police searching for burglary, theft suspect
CHIME IN: National Puppy Day; Send us pictures of your pups!
CHIME IN: National Puppy Day; Send us pictures of your pups!
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Mo Brooks responds to loss of Trump endorsement
Wednesday's Weather on the Go