Meriwether Co. schools move to virtual learning Wednesday due to weather

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One area school district has made a change for students and teachers because of the potentially bad weather.

The Meriwether County School System, which is in the Manchester, Ga. area, posted online that due to the storm front all their schools and offices will be remote learning tomorrow.

That decision to move virtual for Wednesday, March 23, was in part because according to the district, “Meriwether County bus routes service 580 miles of dirt roads, some with low-lying bridges, which become hazardous and these weather scenarios.”

They will continue to monitor the weather and announce any other changes.

