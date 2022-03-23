Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Meriwether Co. schools move to virtual learning Wednesday due to weather

Meriwether Co. schools move to virtual learning Wednesday due to weather
Meriwether Co. schools move to virtual learning Wednesday due to weather(Meriwether County School System Facebook)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One area school district has made a change for students and teachers because of the potentially bad weather.

The Meriwether County School System, which is in the Manchester, Ga. area, posted online that due to the storm front all their schools and offices will be remote learning tomorrow.

That decision to move virtual for Wednesday, March 23, was in part because according to the district, “Meriwether County bus routes service 580 miles of dirt roads, some with low-lying bridges, which become hazardous and these weather scenarios.”

They will continue to monitor the weather and announce any other changes.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Spencer has pleaded guilty in the case of the murder of a Columbus aspiring rapper in...
Suspect pleads guilty in 2018 murder of Columbus aspiring rapper
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Ladonia Elementary School parapro arrested on child abuse charge
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed in LaGrange

Latest News

Derek Kinkade
Strong Storms Expected Overnight & Early Wednesday
Muscogee County School District executes interagency safety exercise
Muscogee County School District executes interagency safety exercise
A strong storm system will crank up the winds locally. Gusts up to around 30 mph are expected...
Warm winds today; Watch for strong to severe storms overnight and in the morning
Derek Kinkade
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Overnight into Wednesday AM