Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mountain lion runs inside California business

A mountain lion was captured after it ran into business in California. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A mountain lion has been captured after it ran inside a business in California.

Animal control and law enforcement tried to sedate the mountain lion, but failed. This is when the animal ran into the business.

“When I first looked up I saw a cat hit the door, hit the partition, and wander through,” said Mark Waterhouse, an employee of Morse Micro Offices.

He said the mountain lion went into the nearby lab, which typically has 10 people working inside, but a power outage had sent them home early.

“It just decided this is where it wanted to be I guess,” he said. “It put itself in the back of the lab.”

Authorities were able to tranquilize the mountain lion shortly afterwards.

No injuries were reported, and animal control now has custody of the mountain lion.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Ladonia Elementary School parapro arrested on child abuse charge
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Likimbria Boyton is facing charges after police say she admitted to smoking marijuana in the...
Police: Opelika woman arrested after admitting to smoking weed in front of children
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Disney employees explain their decision to walk out Tuesday.
Disney employees walk out in California
A jury is now seated in the murder trial of an aspiring rapper killed in Columbus, but the...
Phone records implicate suspect in 2018 Columbus murder case
Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize...
Moderna says lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, young children
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi