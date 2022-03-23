Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika police searching for burglary, theft suspect

Opelika police searching for theft suspect
Opelika police searching for theft suspect(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a burglary and theft suspect.

On March 21, officers responded to the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in reference to a business alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers observed a broken window. Employees noticed a green 2018 Ford F-150 XLT missing from the parking lot.

Opelika police searching for theft suspect
Opelika police searching for theft suspect(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

The vehicle was last seen with a Fairway Auto Brokers drive off tag heading eastbound on 2nd Avenue. Security camera video shows the male suspect suspect, with a full beard, arrive wearing a long sleeve red shirt, gray pants, tan work boots, and a brown toboggan.

The suspect then puts on a black jacket before committing the crime.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Ladonia Elementary School parapro arrested on child abuse charge
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Likimbria Boyton is facing charges after police say she admitted to smoking marijuana in the...
Police: Opelika woman arrested after admitting to smoking weed in front of children
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Road in Columbus
1 man dead after motorcycle accident on Miller Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula
Georgia senator questions Judge Jackson
Georgia senator questions Judge Jackson
Lee County bomb threat
SHERIFF: 11-year-old calls in bomb threat to Lee Co. gas station
LaGrange Police Dept. searching for missing teen, last seen near Juniper St.
LaGrange Police Dept. searching for missing teen, last seen near Juniper St.
City of Smiths Station to honor women with free luncheon
City of Smiths Station to honor women with free luncheon