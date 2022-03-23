Opelika police searching for burglary, theft suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a burglary and theft suspect.

On March 21, officers responded to the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in reference to a business alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers observed a broken window. Employees noticed a green 2018 Ford F-150 XLT missing from the parking lot.

Opelika police searching for theft suspect (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

The vehicle was last seen with a Fairway Auto Brokers drive off tag heading eastbound on 2nd Avenue. Security camera video shows the male suspect suspect, with a full beard, arrive wearing a long sleeve red shirt, gray pants, tan work boots, and a brown toboggan.

The suspect then puts on a black jacket before committing the crime.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

