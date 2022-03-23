SHERIFF: 11-year-old calls in bomb threat to Lee Co. gas station

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A North Carolina juvenile is being disciplined by his grandfather after calling in a bomb threat to a Lee County gas station.

On March 22, at approximately 8:19 a.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a clerk at the Marathon gas station located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 280 East and Lee Rd. 379 in reference to a bomb threat to the store.

The store clerk advised that she received a phone call from what sounded like a young male’s voice advising that he had “planted a bomb” in the bathroom.

Lee County bomb sniffing K9 units arrived on the scene and conducted a search of the premises and did not find a bomb.

Investigators were able to obtain information on the phone number that was used to call in the threat and found that it was received from Onslow County, North Carolina.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office were able to determine the caller was actually an 11-year-old boy that admitted to having the cell phone and calling in the bomb threat. An Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputy advised that the juvenile was being disciplined by his grandfather about the incident. Due to the age of the child, no charges are being filed in Lee County.

Any information about this type of criminal activity should be reported as soon as possible to the correct authorities.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.