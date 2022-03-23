Business Break
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired on Thrash Road

(WAFF)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired into a home on Thrash Road.

On March 22, at approximately 9:53 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Thrash Road in regards to a complainant discovered what they believed to be a bullet hole by her front door.

Once the deputy arrived, he observed the bullet hole in the door and discovered it had went through the door and struck an interior wall. Two more additional locations of bullet damage were discovered on the exterior of the home along with several empty shell casings laying near the roadway.

The home owner told investigators that they did hear approximately four to six gunshots around 11:00 p.m. on March 21. However, the family immediately went outside but didn’t see anything or the damage until the next morning.

Investigators also spoke with other witnesses in the area and one stated that she heard multiple shots and did see an unknown car traveling on Thrash Road towards Big Springs Mountville Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call our Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

