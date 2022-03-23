Very breezy and drying out as clouds hang tough

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that the rain is pushing out of our area and off to the east, we are looking pretty good for the afternoon. Clouds will be pretty stubborn as the cold front passes just the east but the severe weather threat and the rainfall has pushed out. We’ll have highs today in the mid 70s. Cooler air moves tonight as clouds are still slow to clear especially southeast of Columbus. Lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50. Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with more sun in our northern counties and some clouds lingering in our southern areas. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It turns sunnier as we go toward the end of the workweek but it stays cool. This weekend will feature comfortably cool afternoons under a full supply of sunshine. It will be on the breezy side though. Mornings lows will be kinda chilly with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Next week, we start to warm up again with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our next chance of rain comes as early as Wednesday, perhaps more likely next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.