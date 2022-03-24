Ala. community to host 2nd Annual Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Girls Ranch Ride

TALLAPOOSA, Ala. (WTVM) - A cross-country motorcycle ride is happening this weekend in memory of two deadly 2021 accidents that claimed the lives of a deputy and eight children.

The community is still healing from those losses, but they are doing what they can to help remember those who passed away.

Captain Jason Fuller served with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years before passing away last year in March from natural causes.

Howard Miles, who worked beside Fuller, said he loved motorcycles, so a ride was planned.

“He was just a great guy, no matter what you wanted or what you needed he was there for you. When I was a reserve, he was the one I mostly rode with until I can a full-time deputy,” described Miles.

Months later eight children were killed in a car accident along I-65 while returning to the nearby Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

The tragedy sparked organizers from both counties to come together for the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Girls Ranch Ride.

“We were devastated we had to do something to help. In July of last year, just a short 5 weeks later we put together the biggest ride of the state of Alabama. We raised over $74,000 for our ranch,” stated Miles.

Miles said he is thankful for all the support from last year and hopes everyone can come out this year.

“The surrounding counties really came out and supported us last year and we really hope they come out again and support us this year. Chambers people are the greatest.”

This Saturday, riders will once again take to the road in memory of those lives lost.

Organizer, Karley Nelson said it’s $20 per vehicle to participate in the ride. She adds they will have food vendors, prizes, live music, raffles and a live auction to raise money for the girls at the ranch and honor those who passed away.

“We have a beautiful 64-mile ride. We wanted to do something in his name and then the wreck happened, and it just made sense,” explained Nelson.

If you are interested in the ride click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.