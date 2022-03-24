Business Break
Alabama’s attorney general testifies against Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall testifies on Capitol Hill against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 24, 2022.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall flew to Washington, D.C., Thursday to testify against the confirmation of federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Marshall, invited by members of the Republican minority on the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke on Capitol Hill regarding the significance of the nation’s highest court in regard to public safety, law and order, and the criminal justice system.

“Not only does Judge Jackson’s nomination come at a time when crime and punishment is ranked as a top issue—if not the top issue—by Americans from both political parties, but she has received the strident support of activist groups with views about our criminal-justice system that are far outside the mainstream,” Marshall said in his statement.

“As we know from history, the United States Supreme Court can absolutely transform criminal justice—for better or for worse,” Marshall stated. “The Senate must now do its due diligence to ensure that the ideology of the anti-incarceration and anti-police movement—views that the Biden Administration has increasingly embraced—is never permitted to make its way onto the Supreme Court. I have heard nothing this week to alleviate my fear that Judge Jackson believes that a ‘fundamental redesign’ is indeed needed in our criminal-justice system and that she would be inclined to use her position on the Court to this end.”

A copy of the attorney general’s full statement is available here.

While Marshall’s testimony raised concerns about elevating Jackson to the Supreme Court, the Associated Press reported that “the American Bar Association’s review found the nominee has a “sterling” reputation, “exceptional” competence and is well qualified to sit on the Supreme Court.”

If President Joe Biden’s nominee is confirmed by a Democratically controlled but divided U.S. Senate, Jackson will replace retiring Justice Steven Breyer, for whom she once clerked, and would become the first African American woman to sit on the high court.

