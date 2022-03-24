Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Columbus honors Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy after shot in line of duty

MCSO Muscogee County Sheriff Office
MCSO Muscogee County Sheriff Office(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus honored a special Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon.

An award ceremony was held for Sergeant Jeremy Hattaway in Mayor Skip Henderson’s office. Sergeant Hattaway suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot Saturday, March 5, in the line of duty by suspects in a stolen car.

Hattaway also returned fire and injured one person in the suspect vehicle. Two people were arrested including the injured but a third person got away.

“We are committed to make this community better and we are going to do what we need to do until that is done for the citizens of Columbus,” said Sergeant Hattaway.

In the ceremony today, Sheriff Greg Countryman said all three suspect was caught.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Civic Center removes performance of local rapper from upcoming concert
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death
A jury is now seated in the murder trial of an aspiring rapper killed in Columbus, but the...
Phone records implicate suspect in 2018 Columbus murder case
Police standoff leaves part of Wynnton Rd. blocked in Columbus
Hostage released, standoff continues on Wynnton Road in Columbus

Latest News

Police standoff leaves part of Wynnton Rd. blocked in Columbus
Hostage released, standoff continues on Wynnton Road in Columbus
CHIMEDICAL MANAGEMENT GROUP
BUSINESS BREAK - CHIMEDICAL MANAGEMENT GROUP
DAY 4: Witnesses take stand in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial
Georgia colleges to waive SAT, ACT requirements for some students
Georgia colleges to waive SAT, ACT requirements for some students