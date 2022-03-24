City of Columbus honors Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy after shot in line of duty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus honored a special Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon.

An award ceremony was held for Sergeant Jeremy Hattaway in Mayor Skip Henderson’s office. Sergeant Hattaway suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot Saturday, March 5, in the line of duty by suspects in a stolen car.

Hattaway also returned fire and injured one person in the suspect vehicle. Two people were arrested including the injured but a third person got away.

“We are committed to make this community better and we are going to do what we need to do until that is done for the citizens of Columbus,” said Sergeant Hattaway.

In the ceremony today, Sheriff Greg Countryman said all three suspect was caught.

