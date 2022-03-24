Business Break
Georgia colleges to waive SAT, ACT requirements for some students

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GEORGIA (WTVM) - Many students applying for college this fall will not need to take the SAT or ACT.

The University System of Georgia announced that 23 out of 26 Georgia colleges will not require those test scores for this fall’s admission process.

This exclusion was something some colleges did at the beginning of the pandemic.

According to Columbus State’s Vice President of Enrollment Management Sallie McMullen, students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher will not be required to take the standardized tests.

However, she stated students who have below the recommended GPA and do not meet the high school requirements still have to submit test scores.

“Other than the past two years tests have been an important component of the admissions process. With covid the scores were eliminated for fall 2020 and 2021 so to have it continue is an important step,” explained McMullen.

McMullen expressed this is a wonderful opportunity for students.

She continued saying that the school’s studies have shown that students with a 3.0 or higher high school GPA are solid, well-achieving students despite their test scores.

