Columbus Civic Center removes performance of local rapper from upcoming concert

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A concert this Saturday in Columbus has law enforcement officials concerned for the safety of those who attend.

One law enforcement leader even went so far, as to recommend the removal of one artist from the lineup.

“There is a concert that is coming here and one of the local gang members is a part of that. We made our recommendation and expressed our concerns for that,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. “We’ve seen who this person is, and we’re going to call this person out, and we don’t want this person to be a part of the concert there because we feel like it could provoke other things. The gang member may see it as him furthering his rap career but we see other things that could possibly happen.”

Countryman told News Leader 9, he made the recommendation to remove local rapper Anthony King, also known as “Juwop”, from the lineup of the March Madness Concert at the Columbus Civic Center.

Sheriff’s deputies are providing security for the civic center, according to the sheriff.

He said his ‘recommendation’ was an easy one but added it’s up to the civic center to make the final decision on who performs.

News Leader 9 reached out to Columbus Civic Center Director, Rob Landers, and he declined to comment on the situation. However, a statement said the following:

“The civic center director made sure to inform the promoter on January 31st that this artist would not be able to perform at this particular time due to the recommendations of local law enforcement. The civic center evaluates every artist and evaluates every performance and we want to make sure everyone has a safe and memorable experience.”

“As sheriff, my responsibility is not to one rapper, who happens to be a gang member, my responsibility and my concern is to the citizens of Muscogee county.”, said the sheriff.

According to the event promoter, Tyrome Tukes, the removal of the rapper is hurting ticket sales.

Some supporters of the rapper even took to social media to voice their disappointment with the decision.

“I don’t think it’s fair I think the Sheriff probably should’ve reached out to me and we could’ve worked it differently.”, said Tukes. “A lot of his supporters were coming to see him. He had about 500 shares talking about boycotting the concert because he wasn’t on there. I just wish it could have been handled a different way.”

News Leader 9 reached out to the artist and his manager, however, under the advice of his management, he did not want to comment on the situation.

The concert will be here at this Columbus Civic Center this Saturday evening.

