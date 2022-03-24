Cool Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons, & Dry Through the Middle of Next Week

Business Break
Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t expect any major changes for the next few days with highs staying in the upper 60s for Friday through the weekend. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, but all sunshine builds in for Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be quite chilly through early next week with 30s and 40s in many spots, especially on Sunday and Monday mornings. I would expect some patchy frost on those mornings in the normally cooler spots! Look for the mid and upper 70s on Monday of next week with the low to mid 80s for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will be increasing a bit through the week, and then we will be tracking our next round of rain and storms by Thursday. We’ll have to watch this for any severe weather concerns, as always. It looks like we will dry things out after the storms move out, for Friday and next weekend.

