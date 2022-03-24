DAY 4: Witnesses take stand in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday marks day 4 of trial coverage of the 2018 murder involving aspiring rapper Branden Denson.

The State’s star witness will soon take the stand - who is the suspect that took the plea deal on Monday.

Below are live tweets from the courtroom:

[10 a.m.]

Yesterday, Acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry also stated that investigators determined the getaway vehicle was rented under the name of the mother of Spencer’s child. — Ahniaelyah Spraggs (@SpraggsTV) March 24, 2022

[9:52 a.m.]

Trial has been at a standstill for about an hour now. The state is trying to have a juror removed who they claim “lied” during jury selection, failing to disclose his criminal background. The state has mentioned they also believe this juror knows one of the defendants. — Ahniaelyah Spraggs (@SpraggsTV) March 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.