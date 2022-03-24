DAY 4: Witnesses take stand in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday marks day 4 of trial coverage of the 2018 murder involving aspiring rapper Branden Denson.
The State’s star witness will soon take the stand - who is the suspect that took the plea deal on Monday.
Below are live tweets from the courtroom:
[10 a.m.]
Yesterday, Acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry also stated that investigators determined the getaway vehicle was rented under the name of the mother of Spencer’s child.— Ahniaelyah Spraggs (@SpraggsTV) March 24, 2022
[9:52 a.m.]
Trial has been at a standstill for about an hour now. The state is trying to have a juror removed who they claim “lied” during jury selection, failing to disclose his criminal background. The state has mentioned they also believe this juror knows one of the defendants.— Ahniaelyah Spraggs (@SpraggsTV) March 24, 2022
