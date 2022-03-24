Dry stretch of weather begins today as cooler air trickles into region

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enjoy the dry stretch of weather for the next week or so. We’ll have a partly to mostly sunny sky today with clouds hanging tough southeast of Columbus thanks to an old slow moving front. Rain stays east and southeast of Albany though. Cooler and on the breezy side. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Occasional clouds tonight. Cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine for most of Friday with some passing clouds during the afternoon. Nice but even breezier. Gusts to around 25 mph. Highs in the upper 60s. Full sunshine on the way this weekend. The cool breeze continues at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Late nights and early mornings look chilly. The coldest mornings will be Sunday and Monday with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Patchy frost is *possible* in the colder, outlying spots. Next week starts off with sunshine. Temperatures warm up as a ridge of high pressure moves overhead. We peak in the mid to upper 70s Monday, low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds increase toward mid week. As of now, our next storm system to watch is forecast to swing through Thursday, a week from today.

