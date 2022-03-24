Ga. Governor Kemp releases executive order on new Superior Court Judge

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has released an executive order officially appointing the new Superior Court Judge.

The Honorable John T. Martin, Sr. has been appointed Superior Court Judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.

Martin has filled the seat left vacant by retired Judge Bill Rumer.

His term of office is from now until December 31, 2024.

