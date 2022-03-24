Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ga. Governor Kemp releases executive order on new Superior Court Judge

Ga. Governor Kemp releases executive order for new Superior Court Judge
Ga. Governor Kemp releases executive order for new Superior Court Judge(Martin Law Firm)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has released an executive order officially appointing the new Superior Court Judge.

The Honorable John T. Martin, Sr. has been appointed Superior Court Judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.

Martin has filled the seat left vacant by retired Judge Bill Rumer.

His term of office is from now until December 31, 2024.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Civic Center removes performance of local rapper from upcoming concert
Police standoff leaves part of Wynnton Rd. blocked in Columbus
Standoff on Wynnton Road in Columbus comes to end
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death
A jury is now seated in the murder trial of an aspiring rapper killed in Columbus, but the...
Phone records implicate suspect in 2018 Columbus murder case

Latest News

WTVM hosts job fair at Columbus State University
Local Opelika market providing food deals amid high gas prices
Local Opelika market providing discounted produce amid high gas prices
DAY 4: Witnesses take stand in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial
Philanthropist donates $436M to Columbus Habitat for Humanity, Habitat affiliates
Philanthropist donates $436M to Columbus Habitat for Humanity, Habitat affiliates