Local Opelika market providing discounted produce amid high gas prices

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Wright’s Market in Opelika is providing deals on food items to help while gas prices are high.

Jimmy Wright, the owner of Wright’s Market, said when manufacturers are offering items on sale, he tries to buy as much inventory as he can hold to keep low prices for customers as long as he can.

The grocery store owner has recently bought products from more suppliers than ever before.

Wright said in the fresh meat section alone, they have gone from two suppliers to six, allowing them to shop around for the best deals.

Customer, Bertnita Black said it is helping her save a few dollars on groceries.

“It helps me because I am on social security, and I have limited income. It helps a lot because I have to pay people to take me around so that saves me a little money,” expressed Black.

Wright’s Market also launched a promotion last week for ‘Free Fuel Friday’.

They are giving away 10 $25 gas gift cards.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.