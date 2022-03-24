Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local Opelika market providing discounted produce amid high gas prices

Local Opelika market providing food deals amid high gas prices
Local Opelika market providing food deals amid high gas prices(Wright's Market Facebook Page)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Wright’s Market in Opelika is providing deals on food items to help while gas prices are high.

Jimmy Wright, the owner of Wright’s Market, said when manufacturers are offering items on sale, he tries to buy as much inventory as he can hold to keep low prices for customers as long as he can.

The grocery store owner has recently bought products from more suppliers than ever before.

Wright said in the fresh meat section alone, they have gone from two suppliers to six, allowing them to shop around for the best deals.

Customer, Bertnita Black said it is helping her save a few dollars on groceries.

“It helps me because I am on social security, and I have limited income. It helps a lot because I have to pay people to take me around so that saves me a little money,” expressed Black.

Wright’s Market also launched a promotion last week for ‘Free Fuel Friday’.

They are giving away 10 $25 gas gift cards.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Civic Center removes performance of local rapper from upcoming concert
Police standoff leaves part of Wynnton Rd. blocked in Columbus
Hostage released, standoff continues on Wynnton Road in Columbus
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death
A jury is now seated in the murder trial of an aspiring rapper killed in Columbus, but the...
Phone records implicate suspect in 2018 Columbus murder case

Latest News

Georgia colleges to waive SAT, ACT requirements for some students
Columbus Trade Center to host 'Cookies with the Easter Bunny'
Columbus Trade Center to host ‘Cookies with the Easter Bunny’
City council provides update on Columbus crime initiative
LaGrange Youth Council to host “Fun Run” Fundraiser in honor of late community member
LaGrange Youth Council to host “Fun Run” Fundraiser in honor of late community member