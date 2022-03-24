MILITARY MATTERS: Soldier surprises his teacher wife at Albany, Ga school

ALBANY, Ga. (WTVM) - Being an Army wife is no easy task but one spouse in Central Georgia got the surprise of a lifetime.

First Grade teacher Leah Brown in Albany Georgia was at a loss for words when her husband popped up during her student’s spelling test.

Henry Brown - father, husband & corporal in the U.S. Army - said, “I’ve been doing a rotation in South Korea Camp Casey Camp Hoodie, maintaining readiness with my unit.”

“My initial reaction was like ‘what?’ I’ve been texting you trying to figure out did you make your flight and if you are going to be here, so it was definitely total shock because I thought he was on his way to Atlanta,” Army spouse and teacher Leah Brown said.

Brown’s husband was able to pull off this surprise with the help of her family and the principal of International Studies Elementary Charter school.

“Well maybe about three weeks ago, her husband gave me a call, wanted to come in and surprise her here at the school so we got settled in on a date. Of course, we wanted to be a part of it,” Principal John Davis said. “We believe in family so we just thought it would be so great having him come in and surprise her here at the job.”

The time apart is not easy for the men and women in uniform.

“It’s tough to deal with because we are as soldiers yeah we are married we’re lonely at that time frame because we don’t, we can’t physically see our love ones we can’t physically see our wife so with the technology that we have to see them over camera zoom call video call, even a text message or a picture it helps a little bit but it’s nothing like the physical touch,” Henry Brown added.

And his wife has some tips for spouses living at home on their own while their loved one is serving the country.

She said, “Definitely keep that communication open that so going to strengthen you this entire time you’re going to need that. Make sure to have those hard conversations and so when you’re going through this period of reintegration you all are in that same page.”

And this teacher and Army spouse got to end her day early and spent some much-needed time with her family.

