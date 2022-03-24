Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating

The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as Yolanda N’Gaojia by her ex-husband.(Eric Franklin/KWTX)
By Eric Franklin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Texas are investigating a deadly shooting at a cemetery north of Austin where a 52-year-old woman died and another person was injured.

The Killeen Police Department said it responded to a shooting call at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery.

The woman killed was identified as Yolanda N’Gaojia by her ex-husband Kineh N’Gaojia. He said she was visiting their son’s gravesite on what would have been his 22nd birthday when she was struck by gunfire.

Kineh N’Gaojia said that the couple’s son Amir died earlier this year on New Year’s Day and that they had three children together.

KWTX reports a Chevrolet Camaro was spotted at the scene with bullet holes and crime tape surrounding it.

A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in the side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in the side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas. (Eric Franklin/KWTX)

As of Wednesday, police have not officially identified the woman killed but say their investigation is continuing as no immediate arrests have been made.

Killeen police urged anyone with further information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Ladonia Elementary School parapro arrested on child abuse charge
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Likimbria Boyton is facing charges after police say she admitted to smoking marijuana in the...
Police: Opelika woman arrested after admitting to smoking weed in front of children

Latest News

A special needs cheerleading team has been invited to compete in the World Cheerleading...
Special needs cheerleading team invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
Georgia colleges to waive SAT, ACT requirements for some students
Special needs cheerleaders invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
Columbus Civic Center removes performance of local rapper from upcoming concert