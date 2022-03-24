Philanthropist donates $436M to Columbus Habitat for Humanity, Habitat affiliates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity Chapter is one of just 83 local offices across the country to receive a massive donation from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

More than $430 million will be allocated among those 84 Habitat for Humanity affiliates.

Executive Director Louise Hurless tells us the money will help fund critical projects over the next three to four years as the organization works to increase the amount of affordable housing in the community.

“The way [MacKenzie] went about choosing affiliates makes us feel good because she looked at how we operated - her team looked at us individually,” said Hurless. “And they chose us. That means we do a good job, and we serve who we’re supposed to serve.”

Thanks to this huge donation, Habitat for Humanity in the Columbus area will be able to be speed up the process of seven homes where the old YMCA park that was given to them on Schatulga Road. Three homes on Whitesville road will also be funded.

The past two years, Habitat for Humanity has done repairs for seniors - and while the organization loves that task - they’re also excited to be able to build a new house or rehab house as well.

“We still want community support,” said Hurless. “This money is not replacing community support. So with the community still doing what they can plus this - we’ll be able to do a lot more.”

