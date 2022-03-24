Police standoff leaves part of Wynnton Rd. blocked in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A police standoff has left part of Wynnton Road blocked to thru traffic in Columbus.

According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the situation started as a domestic dispute that has now turned into a standoff.

The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Park Place Apartments in the 1900 block of Wynnton Road.

Police say the man is armed and all drivers should avoid the area. At this time, the suspect has not been named.

News Leader 9 has crews on the scene - stay with us as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.