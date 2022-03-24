Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Trump’s influence in Alabama Senate race

(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Earlier today, former President Donald Trump pulled his enforcement of Alabama Senate hopeful, Mo Brooks.

Tonight we looked at how powerful Trump’s influence is in the state of Alabama.

Our news partners asked 600 likely Republican primary voters about their opinion of the 45th president.

Nearly 80 percent expressed they see him in a favorable view.

However, the numbers were not as strong when the same voters were asked whether a Trump endorsement could cause them to be more likely to support a candidate.

Though 39 percent agreed they would likely be more inclined, that number has gone down 58 percent since August.

The number of Republican voters who reported there would not be any difference is now up to 42 percent - a 12 percent change from August.

“That’s a huge drop. You gotta wonder what really happened in the mind of the electorate. I will say this--I think it’s pretty evident in the mind of the electorate--so much of the Republican Party loves Trump. That doesn’t always transmit over to his endorsed candidates,” stated Todd Stacy from Alabama Daily News.

Case in point, Brooks, who was an early frontrunner and received Trump’s endorsement in the GOP Senate Primary, now only finds himself coming in third.

This data shows that voters are not necessarily following Trump’s lead.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Two gang members arrested on nearly 50 warrants in Columbus
Ladonia Elementary School parapro arrested on child abuse charge
Ladonia Elementary School paraprofessional arrested on child abuse charges
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula
L-R: Marcus Rutherford, Franco Gates, Cesar Jones
3 men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
Likimbria Boyton is facing charges after police say she admitted to smoking marijuana in the...
Police: Opelika woman arrested after admitting to smoking weed in front of children

Latest News

Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Trump accuses Mo Brooks of going ‘woke’ as he pulls Senate endorsement
FILE - Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama...
Stacey Abrams sues to get unlimited fundraising committee
New Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey holds comfortable GOP primary lead
U.S. House passes ‘CROWN Act’ that prohibits race-based hair discrimination
U.S. House passes ‘CROWN Act’ that prohibits race-based hair discrimination