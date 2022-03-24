Trump’s influence in Alabama Senate race

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Earlier today, former President Donald Trump pulled his enforcement of Alabama Senate hopeful, Mo Brooks.

Tonight we looked at how powerful Trump’s influence is in the state of Alabama.

Our news partners asked 600 likely Republican primary voters about their opinion of the 45th president.

Nearly 80 percent expressed they see him in a favorable view.

However, the numbers were not as strong when the same voters were asked whether a Trump endorsement could cause them to be more likely to support a candidate.

Though 39 percent agreed they would likely be more inclined, that number has gone down 58 percent since August.

The number of Republican voters who reported there would not be any difference is now up to 42 percent - a 12 percent change from August.

“That’s a huge drop. You gotta wonder what really happened in the mind of the electorate. I will say this--I think it’s pretty evident in the mind of the electorate--so much of the Republican Party loves Trump. That doesn’t always transmit over to his endorsed candidates,” stated Todd Stacy from Alabama Daily News.

Case in point, Brooks, who was an early frontrunner and received Trump’s endorsement in the GOP Senate Primary, now only finds himself coming in third.

This data shows that voters are not necessarily following Trump’s lead.

