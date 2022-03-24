Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

US to welcome up to 100,000 from Ukraine

The U.N. says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees. (CNN, RUSLAN KHAFIZOV, YOUTUBE, DELAEM MIASS, US CBP)
By Matthew Lee
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — A U.S. official says the United States will welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine as 3.5 million flee Russia’s invasion.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement later Thursday.

The White House has been saying for weeks that the U.S. would accept refugees from Ukraine, but officials had expected most would want to remain in Europe to stay close to their homeland or to family members around Eastern Europe.

Refugee agencies had urged the Biden administration to do more, saying the U.S. could expedite the entry of Ukrainians who had already been in the process of applying to enter the United States through the country’s refugee program or expanding the total number of Ukrainians who could come into the country under the cap that the administration sets in consultation with Congress.

Previously, the Biden administration set the refugee cap for budget year 2022 at 125,000 after it had been cut to a record low of 15,000 under former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Civic Center removes performance of local rapper from upcoming concert
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death
A jury is now seated in the murder trial of an aspiring rapper killed in Columbus, but the...
Phone records implicate suspect in 2018 Columbus murder case
Lee County bomb threat
SHERIFF: 11-year-old calls in bomb threat to Lee Co. gas station

Latest News

CHIMEDICAL MANAGEMENT GROUP
BUSINESS BREAK - CHIMEDICAL MANAGEMENT GROUP
FILE - The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug....
U. of Michigan settles sex-abuse lawsuit brought by students
DAY 4: Witnesses take stand in 2018 Pizza Hut murder trial
Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female...
Lawyers’ group says Judge Jackson has ‘stellar’ reputation
Police standoff leaves part of Wynnton Rd. blocked in Columbus
Police standoff, hostage situation leaves part of Wynnton Rd. blocked in Columbus