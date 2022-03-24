Business Break
WTVM hosts job fair at Columbus State University

By Anna Sims
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, WTVM hosted a job fair at Columbus State University’s Student Recreation Center.

There were over 40 employers in attendance, collecting resumes and meeting prospective candidates for their open positions.

Some of the employers included St. Francis, the State of Georgia, Callaway Resort and Gardens and many more.

Employers in attendance were advertising for positions of all experience levels, from entry-level to experts with many years of experience.

As graduation nears, many high school and college seniors may be looking for a job to kickstart their careers.

This job fair allowed them to make connections with employers that could help them do just that.

WTVM was there meeting with prospective employees and interns that would want to learn and grow with News Leader 9.

Ultimately, the fair was a huge success for employees and employers.

If you were unable to attend this event and are looking for a job locally, click here to see all of the available positions.

We are also hiring at News Leader 9. If you are interested in working with us at WTVM, you can peruse our positions and apply here.

