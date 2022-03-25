Business Break
3 men arrested for attempted burglary in Troup County
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men for attempted burglary on March 25.

Deputies were dispatched to a business located at 2221 West Point Road regarding a burglar alarm activation.

While responding to the call, 911 advised deputies about a possible burglary in progress.

The business owner gave a detailed description of the suspects due to footage from their remote camera.

As the first deputy arrived on the scene, he observed a car exiting a parking lot to an adjacent building.

The deputy performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, making contact with the occupants that fit the description of the men on the video.

While reviewing the video footage from the owner, the deputy observed one of the suspects going to the rear of the building and turning the power off.

The suspect then goes to the front of the location to speak with the other two suspects about the attempted break-in. They then returned to their cars and left the parking lot.

The three males were arrested and charged with criminal attempt burglary based on the evidence.

